Truist Upgrades Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Buy

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.79% from the stock’s previous close.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.35.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $34.57.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

