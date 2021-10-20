FY2022 EPS Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Raised by Analyst

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.25.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 68.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth $516,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 196.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

