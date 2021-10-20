ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.78

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.78 and traded as low as $4.70. ANA shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 2,962 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

