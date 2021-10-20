Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $154.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.39% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $169.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.39. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,542,189.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 12,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.99, for a total value of $1,650,044.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,268 shares of company stock valued at $24,263,631. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,763,000 after acquiring an additional 137,516 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

