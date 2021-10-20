Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

NASDAQ:GANX opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.09 and a current ratio of 18.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,155,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

