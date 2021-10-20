Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 4.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.73% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post -8.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

