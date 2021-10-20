Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Trainline has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

