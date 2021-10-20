Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $830.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 110,725 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.