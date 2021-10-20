DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,139.62

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,139.62 ($80.21) and traded as low as GBX 5,902 ($77.11). DCC shares last traded at GBX 6,014 ($78.57), with a volume of 926,843 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,173.50 ($93.72).

Get DCC alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. The firm has a market cap of £5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,173.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,139.62.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.