Churchill Downs (CHDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, analysts expect Churchill Downs to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $254.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $147.06 and a one year high of $262.20.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.71.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

