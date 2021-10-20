Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.900-$1.960 EPS.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

