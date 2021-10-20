Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $140.56

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 140.56 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 128.70 ($1.68). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 740,595 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.56. The company has a market capitalization of £681.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £1,349,000 ($1,762,477.14).

Greencore Group Company Profile (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

