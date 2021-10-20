Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Short Interest Update

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,082,000 after acquiring an additional 769,529 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after acquiring an additional 452,600 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after buying an additional 381,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
