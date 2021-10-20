Short Interest in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Declines By 18.0%

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 637,600 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 777,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.

NYSE:TYL opened at $506.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $509.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

