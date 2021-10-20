CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

