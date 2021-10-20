Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

OLED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.70.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED stock opened at $182.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $163.30 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.54.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $167,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 32.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 49.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.