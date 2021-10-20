Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Get Beam Global alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beam Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $28.90 on Monday. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.28 million and a P/E ratio of -34.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Beam Global by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.