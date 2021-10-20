$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to announce $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,973,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 24.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,736,000 after purchasing an additional 328,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPI opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

