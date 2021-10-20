Head-To-Head Survey: Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sauer Energy and HighPeak Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 40.74 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

Sauer Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HighPeak Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sauer Energy and HighPeak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sauer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

HighPeak Energy has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.70%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Sauer Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Sauer Energy has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sauer Energy and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A HighPeak Energy -6.45% -1.24% -1.07%

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Sauer Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sauer Energy

Sauer Energy, Inc. develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications. Sauer Energy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

