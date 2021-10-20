Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.70.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

NYSE:DLR opened at $149.91 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

