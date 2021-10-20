Critical Comparison: Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coca-Cola FEMSA and Zevia PBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola FEMSA 0 1 2 0 2.67 Zevia PBC 0 2 6 0 2.75

Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus price target of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.36%. Zevia PBC has a consensus price target of $18.31, suggesting a potential upside of 56.12%. Given Zevia PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Coca-Cola FEMSA.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola FEMSA and Zevia PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola FEMSA 6.46% 10.98% 4.91% Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coca-Cola FEMSA and Zevia PBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola FEMSA $8.61 billion 10.67 $518.00 million $2.30 23.76 Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coca-Cola FEMSA has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

Summary

Coca-Cola FEMSA beats Zevia PBC on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay. The company was founded on October 30, 1991 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

