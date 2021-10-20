Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 million, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $21.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth about $100,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 86.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.