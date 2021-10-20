Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.