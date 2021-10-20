Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of BCC opened at $56.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The business’s revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 6.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

