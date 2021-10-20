Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SOVO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $14.92 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01.

