Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s previous close.

STER has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

STER stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. Sterling Check has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $28.99.

