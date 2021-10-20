Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGTA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a market cap of $373.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.16. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,867,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 674,793 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,104,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

