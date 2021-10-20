Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on LTCH. William Blair started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Latch stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93. Latch has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Latch will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

