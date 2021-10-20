Heritage Financial (HFWA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $883.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Heritage Financial worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

