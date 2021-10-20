Duke Realty (DRE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Duke Realty to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Duke Realty has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.690-$1.730 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts expect Duke Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.