Sonoco Products (SON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Sonoco Products to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SON stock opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.85. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

