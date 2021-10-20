Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.36.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $197.21 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $200.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.75 and a 200 day moving average of $175.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,184,000 after buying an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

