Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CAG stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $106,068,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,913,000 after buying an additional 1,510,883 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after buying an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,496,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

