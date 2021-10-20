Financial Comparison: Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Frontline (NYSE:FRO) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Frontline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -22.35% -8.02% -4.95% Frontline 6.38% 1.34% 0.55%

This table compares Performance Shipping and Frontline’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.62 $5.19 million $1.05 5.42 Frontline $1.22 billion 1.56 $412.88 million $2.13 4.53

Frontline has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Frontline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontline has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Performance Shipping and Frontline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Frontline 0 4 3 0 2.43

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.32%. Frontline has a consensus price target of $8.57, indicating a potential downside of 11.13%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Frontline.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Frontline shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frontline beats Performance Shipping on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

