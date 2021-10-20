Analysts Set Expectations for Johnson Matthey’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Johnson Matthey in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.40 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Matthey’s FY2023 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JMPLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.98.

JMPLY stock opened at $73.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

