Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Infosys Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Infosys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

NYSE:INFY opened at $24.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. Infosys has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 44.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 23,928 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 46.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 302,533 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 141.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,766,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

