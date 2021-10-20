Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $7.45 Per Share

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Sunday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the transportation company will earn $7.45 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.30) EPS.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

