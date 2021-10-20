Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.
Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
