Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

