International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $134.80

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.80 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 139.60 ($1.82). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 134.20 ($1.75), with a volume of 26,700 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01. The stock has a market cap of £300.30 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

International Personal Finance Company Profile (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

