Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $28.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

NYSE:RRC opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after buying an additional 558,958 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,298,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

