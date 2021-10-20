Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $425.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $400.00. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MLM. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.33.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $370.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $239.70 and a 12-month high of $391.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

