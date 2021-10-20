Morgan Stanley Lowers Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Equal Weight

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GGB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 498.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 459,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 382,892 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Gerdau by 4.0% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after buying an additional 791,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Gerdau by 5.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter worth $10,193,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter worth $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

