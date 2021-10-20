Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TimkenSteel Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for TimkenSteel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TMST. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of TMST opened at $12.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $327.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after acquiring an additional 311,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 535,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,824,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 271,285 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

