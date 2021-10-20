Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the highest is $2.33 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $7.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,227,000 after buying an additional 1,246,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $176.63 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $115.64 and a 1 year high of $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.33.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

