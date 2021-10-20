Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $411.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $118,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $241,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

