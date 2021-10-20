Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $48.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

