First Hawaiian (FHB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.