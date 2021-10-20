Raymond James Increases DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $39.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DCP. Mizuho increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $32.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 3.58. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. DCP Midstream’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,377,000 after buying an additional 9,133,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DCP Midstream by 129.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after buying an additional 2,547,109 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in DCP Midstream by 498.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 943,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after buying an additional 785,922 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after buying an additional 747,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc increased its position in DCP Midstream by 11.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,464,000 after buying an additional 488,738 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

