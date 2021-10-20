Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) PT Lowered to $30.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.
Shares of DISCA opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Discovery
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
