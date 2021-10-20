Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) PT Lowered to $30.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.