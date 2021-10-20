Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) PT Raised to $15.00 at JMP Securities

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $321.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

