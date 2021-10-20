Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) PT Raised to $15.00 at JMP Securities

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $321.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.
Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.